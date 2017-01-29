WCNC
Responders on scene after Car slams into JWU campus

WCNC 9:08 PM. EST January 29, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Multiple fire, police officers and medical responders are on the scene of an automobile accident in the Johnson and Wales University campus Sunday night.

NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner say a car slammed into the university's library, located near 801 W Trade Street.

 

 

 

