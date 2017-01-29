Responders on scene after Car slams into JWU campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Multiple fire, police officers and medical responders are on the scene of an automobile accident in the Johnson and Wales University campus Sunday night.
NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner say a car slammed into the university's library, located near 801 W Trade Street.
Car slams into Johnson & Wales library. Multiple fire, police & medic units on scene. @wcnc NBC Charlotte pic.twitter.com/ecIKIixELG— Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 30, 2017
Another angle of car into Johnson & Wales library pic.twitter.com/7QfVRAguZs— Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 30, 2017
