3 local eateries score Bs

Scored filed by Mecklenburg County Health Department for week ending February 7. Scores are in percentages; date of inspection in parentheses.
Top 3
Food Lion Deli/Bakery
Grade 100
2526 Little Rock Road (Feb. 1)
Food Lion Market
Grade 100
9022 Albemarle Road (Feb. 2)
Triple C Brewing Co.
Grade 100
2900 Griffith Street (Feb. 6)
Bottom 3
Cottage Restaurant
Grade 84
1704 Harris Houston Road (Feb. 1)
Infractions include: Employee dicing cooked pork with bare hands.
Las Meras Tortas
Grade 86
14601 Statesville Road (Feb. 7)
Infractions include: Some hot items held below 135 degrees. Hot food must be held at or above 135 degrees.
Sake Japan
Grade 87
14021 Conlan Circle (Feb. 2)
Infractions include: Food employees not washing hands long enough.
Reinspections
Lotus Cafe
Grade 92.5
8610 Canfield Street (Feb. 1)
