3 local eateries score Bs

Scored filed by Mecklenburg County Health Department for week ending February 7. Scores are in percentages; date of inspection in parentheses.

Top 3

Food Lion Deli/Bakery

Grade 100

2526 Little Rock Road (Feb. 1)

Food Lion Market

Grade 100

9022 Albemarle Road (Feb. 2)

Triple C Brewing Co.

Grade 100

2900 Griffith Street (Feb. 6)

Bottom 3

Cottage Restaurant

Grade 84

1704 Harris Houston Road (Feb. 1)

Infractions include: Employee dicing cooked pork with bare hands.

Las Meras Tortas

Grade 86

14601 Statesville Road (Feb. 7)

Infractions include: Some hot items held below 135 degrees. Hot food must be held at or above 135 degrees.

Sake Japan

Grade 87

14021 Conlan Circle (Feb. 2)

Infractions include: Food employees not washing hands long enough.

Reinspections

Lotus Cafe

Grade 92.5

8610 Canfield Street (Feb. 1)

