A movie theater and an Uptown hotel bar in this week's Restaurant Report Card

Pineville AMC theater Pavillion 22 had cleanliness violations, a local Beijing Chinese Cuisine had violation for food being too warm, and Stoke bar inside the Mariott City Center has utensils sitting in stagnant water.

WCNC 11:26 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

