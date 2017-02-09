Eating out? You may need to check the scores

Charlotte, NC --Every week, consumer reporter Bill McGinty brings you the greatest, and not so greatest, restaurants in the Charlotte area.

The “Restaurant Report” is a popular feature, and so now, Bill takes a bigger bite out of it and gives you the ABC’s by talking to the health inspector about the grades you see in the places you eat.

From time to time, we go in there in person. We question, we look and we sniff.

We base “our” reports, on the reports and inspections of the Mecklenburg County Health Department. Lynn Lathan is the eyes and nose you want on the job.

Lathan tells us “I myself have seen vermin, roaches, mice, ants, flies and even evidence of rats, but never an actual rat.”

We’ll get to the worst thing she ever saw in a minute. But first, how do they calculate those A, B and C grades you see on the walls? And what do they really mean?

Every restaurant with a food service permit, even hotels and schools, get graded on 54 things and all of it is public record.

The big three no-no’s of the 54? Bare hand contact with your food, cooling issues -- meaning the food has to be kept chilled below 45 degrees but isn’t. Same with heat on a buffet, as hot food has to be kept at 135 degrees or above. And then there’s the dried food or worse stuck on utensils and dishes. These are all things that can make you sick and are big red flags.

So what does the health inspector avoid when she goes out to eat?

“I don’t eat at places that score below a 90, that’s just my personal preference” Lathan tells us.

And given the hundreds of places she’s walked into, what the most disgusting thing she ever saw?

“Probably the worst thing that sticks in my head is when I walked into a place and found a disemboweled deer that was lying on top of cooked food.”

“Cooked food?" We asked shocked.

“Yes.”

That place was immediately shut down. Remember, the grades at any restaurant should always be in plain sight and the whole report is always online at www.wcnc.com.

