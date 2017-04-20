Restaurant Report Card: 2 local spots score Bs

Scored filed by Mecklenburg County Health Department for the week ending April 11. Scores are in percentages; date of inspection in parentheses.

Top 3

Food Lion Market. Grade 100. 8010 Cambridge Commons. (Apr. 5)

Convention Center Hot Dog. Grade 100. 501 S. College St. (Apr. 7)

Bi-Lo Produce. Grade 100. 2924 Mt. Holly-Huntersville. Rd. (Apr. 10)

Bottom 2

A to Zee Foods. Grade 81. 3201 Beatties Ford Rd. Infractions include: Three compartment sink not properly useable due to clogged grease trap. (Apr. 10)

Jaipur Indian Cuisine. Grade 85.5. 5909 South Blvd. Infractions include: Food debris on pans stored as clean on dish rack. (Apr. 6)

Reinspections

Osaka Japanese & Restaurant. Grade 90. 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd. (Apr. 6)

© 2017 WCNC.COM