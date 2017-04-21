Riders stuck on cart in Carowinds, witness says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A scare for some riders at Carowinds Amusement Park.

Park goers told NBC Charlotte a car got stuck on the tracks of the Ricochet Ride for close to an hour Friday.

Jennifer Joyner, a mother there with her two kids, snapped a photo showing a cart full of people stuck. She said they were stuck for nearly an hour.

"It was a startling sight right away because I've ridden that ride many times and I know the cars aren't supposed to sit that high up," Joyner says.

Luckily, riders were able to come down safely.

"Everyone seemed very calm," Joyner says. "And then after a little while, they all gingerly climbed down the stairs.

Carowinds told NBC Charlotte they are looking into this report. The Ricochet Ride is back up and running, the park says.

