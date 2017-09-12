Roberts concedes to Lyles in Charlotte mayoral primary

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- Charlotte will be having a new mayor in 2018.

Incumbent Charlotte City Mayor Jennifer Roberts conceded to Vi Lyles during Tuesday evening's primary. Lyles is projected to earn the Democratic nod for the Nov. 7 general election.

Roberts says she called Vi Lyles to express her support for her and keeping a democrat in office @wcnc pic.twitter.com/wY30CWX8pe — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) September 13, 2017

Officials results are pending. Click here for Mecklenburg County Board of Election's unofficial results.

