Roberts wants uptown street named after Confederate general renamed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As Confederate memorials have become a hot topic nationwide, activists are calling on Charlotte leaders to rename a busy uptown street that memorializes Confederate soldiers.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Wednesday she is in favor of renaming Stonewall Street, which is named after Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. She released a statement saying Confederate memorials belong in museums, not public places. Activists hope that Roberts’ word will lead to action.

“Until I see a resolution, then I’m not going to believe that this city council and this mayor is serious about changing the image of our city,” said Andrew Fede.

State Senator Joel Ford, who is running against Roberts in the Democratic primary for Mayor, said he’s open to renaming the street, but that city leaders will need to consider the impact it could have on businesses along the popular uptown street.

Roberts tweeted earlier this month that she’s been calling for state lawmakers to repeal the law that prevents the removal of Confederate memorials and statues.

Governor Roy Cooper is also in favor of removing Confederate statues in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy.

"We can't continue to glorify a war against the United State of America fought in the defense of slavery," Cooper said in a statement shared on Twitter. "These monuments should come down."

