Rock Hill bus proposal receives positive feedback

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- There will soon be a new way to get around in Rock Hill.

City Council has proposed new electric transit buses, and the plan has received almost unanimous praise.

The 35-foot, Wi-Fi enabled electric buses will run several routes for 14 hours a day.

“There are people who really need transportation,” Councilwoman Ann Williamson said. “The citizens had the chance to go to the maps and point out areas they want the bus route.”

Williamson says when they pitched the details in a public meeting Tuesday, people were thrilled.

“We had close to 100 people there if not more, so people are really interested,” she said.

Council plans to apply for a federal transportation grant to pay for the busses and partner with local businesses to front the rest of the costs, so it won’t cost local taxpayers anything.

The proposed route has stops at Winthrop, the Rock Hill Galleria mall, Cherry Road shopping centers, and downtown.

“Rock hill is growing so fast this is only going to lift us another level,” Williamson said. “It’s going to happen.”

Leaders hope the buses will be up and running by 2019.

Another public meeting to discuss the next steps will be held on January 31st.

