Bond denied for SC man accused of fatally stabbing his ex

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The Rock Hill man accused of stabbing a woman last month on Barron Court was denied bond Thursday morning.

Jefferson Quande-Quipishi is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

New details released in court show how the victim and suspect are connected.

Marandy Brandon and Jefferson Quande-Quipishi once dated. Details released at Thursday’s bond hearing described a troubled past between the suspect and victim.

On September 11, Quande-Quipishi was arrested for domestic violence against Brandon, violating a no-contact order.

In court Juan Moreno, Brandon’s husband, who spoke through an interpreter, told the judge Quande-Quipishi attempted to hurt one of their children four days later.

“He was told by his deceased wife that the defendant had attempted to suffocate their 4-year-old daughter by laying on top of her to keep her from breathing,” said the interpreter.

Moreno says his wife never reported the incident to police, two days later she was murdered.

Quande-Quipishi is accused of fatally stabbing Brandon multiple times at her home on September 18.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Quande-Quipishi with a butcher knife, stabbing himself non-stop in the chest.

He was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Quande-Quipsihi’s next court date is scheduled for December 18th.



© 2017 WCNC.COM