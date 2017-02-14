Dead puppies found outside Rock Hill Walgreens

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Two dead puppies were found outside of a Walgreens Valentine's Day morning in Rock Hill.

Around 3:15, a 911 caller reported a black male and white female driving a gold Jeep pulled into the Walgreens parking lot in the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill and dropped a white trash bag in the parking lot.

The caller told police the bag contained two dead black and brown puppies.

The puppies were disposed of, police say.

The case is administratively closed.

