Driver dies after crashing into tree in York County

WCNC 5:16 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in York County Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Hamiltons Ferry Road near Tega Cay after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead. Officials have not released the deceased driver's identity.

