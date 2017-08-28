Driver dies after crashing into tree in York County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in York County Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Hamiltons Ferry Road near Tega Cay after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead. Officials have not released the deceased driver's identity.

