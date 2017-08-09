Hundreds of families impacted by power outage

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Hundreds of people were without power after a tree fell on top of several power lines in York County.

Officials say the tree fell around 4 p.m. Thursday near East Liberty Street in York.

Crews are hoping to have power up and running Thursday morning, officials told NBC Charlotte.

It wasn't just the residential areas that were being affected. The city of York on Wednesday night appeared to be a ghost town, as traffic lights and street lights were out and local businesses were all closed.

So far no word on what caused the tree to topple over, but several inches have rain has moved through the area this week.

