YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- After losing her son to carbon monoxide back in 2003, Jeannie Williams started the Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation.

The Foundation donated $93,000 worth of carbon monoxide monitors and other pieces of equipment to the York County Fire Chiefs, EMS personnel said Monday.

The effort is simple: prevent another tragedy.

"Every second count," said Jeannie Williams. "It's bittersweet because a lot of it was focused on how he died. One thing that we want to do more of is to celebrate how he lived. The last thing you want to see is someone else go through something that was so preventable."

The JLWF have started a county-wide effort to make residents and emergency responders safer and more aware of carbon monoxide. The goal for the York County Carbon Monoxide Safety Project is to provide the 18 fire departments in York County with 2,000 carbon monoxide alarms to install in residential homes as well as 45 portable, always-on monitors for York County first responders and 27 handheld carbon monoxide fingertip diagnostic monitors for EMS departments.

The fingertip monitors tell teams if a person is suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide.

"They are easy to use and last for years." added Williams.

The carbon monoxide devices were given to:

York County Fire Department

Piedmont Medical Center EMS

Fort Mill Rescue

River Hills EMS

The carbon monoxide devices will put to use in the following communities: Bethany-Santiago, Clover, Bethel, Smyrna, Hickory Grove, Sharon, Bullock Creek, York, McConnells, Bethesda, Oakdale, Lesslie, Rock Hill, Newport, Tega Cay, Riverview, Fort Mill and Flint Hill.

To learn more about the Foundation's work, visit https://www.jeffreysfoundation.org/.



© 2017 WCNC.COM