Natural gas leak shuts down York County road

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Fort Mill Police Department says Springfield Parkway is shut down following a natural gas leak Tuesday morning.

Police say the road is closed to all traffic between Merritt Road and AO Jones Boulevard in Fort Mill. Those traveling westbound is being diverted to Merritt Road and eastbound traffic is being diverted to AO Jones Boulevard.

Officials did not say when the road will reopen.

