Petition circulating to change name of Confederate park

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- There is a petition that has been circulating online, calling for a name change of Confederate Park in Rock Hill.

The petition was started by Jumal Jahsun on Facebook in response to the violence that erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only six people had signed in in favor of changing the name but Jahsun, who was not available for an interview, did say the drive was just getting started.

Confederate Park, not far from downtown Rock Hill, dates back to the 1920s and it now shares its name with the neighborhood that has grown up around it.

Russell Frase is renovating a house next to the park and says changing the name would be a mistake.

"It's part of the history and it needs to stay that way," he said.

Easter Benjamin agrees that changing the name would be wrong, even though as an African American woman, she says the memories of slavery will always be a painful reality.

"We have to embrace history even though it is not a good part of our lives to embrace," Benjamin said. "We still have to embrace it and be a better person."

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on the petition drive.

