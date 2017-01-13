Report: Man threw drink at drive-thru cashier

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill McDonald's drive-through cashier is not loving the way a customer treated her Thursday.

Rock Hill Police responded the McDonald's on East Main Street Thursday just before the lunch rush. According to the incident report, a customer threw a drink in the face of a drive-thru cashier.

"I think it's sad that people just don't have manners or care about other people anymore, another living person, they are just treating them like trash," said one customer.

The cashier told police that the customer placed a cup on the counter of the drive-thru window. The cashier told the customer he couldn't do that and tried to pass the cup back to the customer.

In the report, she says the customer started to drive off and the cup fell inside his vehicle. Then he became belligerent and threw the cup and a water bottle at the cashier, hitting her in the face.

The employee was back at work Friday. She was not injured but says she was shocked by the incident.

"I think it's horrible, horrible that they don't have better coping mechanisms and can resolve in a peaceful manner," said McDonald's customer.

Rock Hill Police say the customer called them and told them the cashier threw a cup inside his car because she was upset over payment but they say he hung up before they could question him

Drive-thru cashiers have been targeted all over the country in a prank called "Fire in the Hole." Pranksters throw drinks or bottles at cashiers, record it and upload it online as a joke. It is not clear if that was the motivation behind this incident, which is still under investigation.

In a statement, McDonald's Director of Operations Doug Blanford said, "The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is our top priority, which is why this incident was taken seriously and the police were involved immediately.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the customer is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department.

