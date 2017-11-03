Rock Hill city leaders considering building a pedestrian bridge

ROCK HILL, S.C.-- Walking or biking to work may become easier in Rock Hill over the next couple of years.

For $59,233, the city of Rock Hill hired Alta, a Charlotte based consultant company to brainstorm a plan that’ll make it easier to bike and walk to Downtown.

“Look out the windows, said John Gettys, Rock Hill Mayor Elect.” You see growth everywhere.”

From new hotels, to a proposed indoor sports complex to plans of a new bus transit system, city leaders are expecting thousands of new visitors over the next several years.

Instead of getting overwhelmed about the growth, officials are following an old saying -- "build a bridge and get over it."

The saying is becoming closer to a reality for Rock Hill, as officials are seriously considering building a bridge that’ll make it easier for folks to walk and bike around downtown.

“Wow that’ll be a lot easier and nicer because traffic is really crazy,” Krista, a freshman at Winthrop University told NBC Charlotte.

Alta presenting several proposals to city leaders including building a bridge over the railroad tracks on Dave Lyle Boulevard to make it easier for bikers and pedestrians to access Winthrop University, the downtown area or the Old Towne District.

This is great news for Robert Baker, the manager of one of the oldest bike shops in the city.

“The more friendly you make the streets for people to ride,” said Baker “…the more people will ride them the fewer cars would be used, less gasoline, the cleaner the environment.”

At this point the bridge concept remains a proposal, the city is still in the early planning stages with the company.

The company plans to host community meetings to inform residents and surrounding business of connectivity plan.

By March 2018, the goal is to settle on a pathway design.

