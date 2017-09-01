Rock Hill police search for tire slasher

Via Rock Hill Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Rock Hill Police are searching for the man who cut 18 tires on their patrol vehicles.

Captain Brent Allmon says around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer driving through the designated lot for patrol cars noticed several marked Tahoes had flat tires.

“The suspect used probably a knife or something to cut the tires,” said Captain Allmon. “The sidewalls were cut on 18 tires, 9 different vehicles. So about two tires per vehicles.”

The department doesn’t have security cameras installed in the lot so they’re relying on city hall’s surveillance footage to identify the slasher.

“We got some shadows and some figures around the same time frame that’s given us a little indication,” said Captain Allmon. “But right now we’re working on getting that video enhanced so we can get a facial recognition.”

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON: @rockhillpd release images of tire slasher suspect who cut 18 tires on patrol vehicles Tuesday night. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/uafYA86m9r — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) September 1, 2017

All the tires have been repaired, costing the department nearly $3,000.

If caught, the suspect could spend up to a year in prison.



