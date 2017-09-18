Second case of West Nile virus reported in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A second case of West Nile virus in York County has been confirmed Monday.

According to state officials, the virus was found from a Rock Hill citizen.

Gregory Pest Solutions will use a truck-mounted sprayer in a one-mile radius surrounding Baylor Drive at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until early morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

To help prevent mosquito exposure, SCDHEC recommends eliminating areas of standing water, use insect repellant, keep skin covered and keep windows and doors closed.

For more information about protecting yourself from mosquitoes, visit the SCDHEC website at www.scdhec.gov.

