Suspicious packages reported at Rock Hill post office

Rock Hill Police was called to a post office after two suspicious packages were found Monday.

WCNC 12:57 PM. EST January 09, 2017

ROCK HILL, S.C – Police in Rock Hill responded to two suspicious packages that were found on the front doorstep of a post office near downtown Monday morning.

The packages were unmarked and left in front of the building, police said. Bomb squad officers were called to the scene and a robot was deployed to X-ray the packages.

After an investigation, police determined that a car seat was inside each box.

 

