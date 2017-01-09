Suspicious packages reported at Rock Hill post office

ROCK HILL, S.C – Police in Rock Hill responded to two suspicious packages that were found on the front doorstep of a post office near downtown Monday morning.

The packages were unmarked and left in front of the building, police said. Bomb squad officers were called to the scene and a robot was deployed to X-ray the packages.

After an investigation, police determined that a car seat was inside each box.

