Two charged in connection with Rock Hill gas station shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The York Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that took place on October 25.

Ricky Tyrone Dockery, 26, and Jasmine Lashawn Lindsay, 24, have been charged in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Jeremiah McClure.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 Block of Albright Road. McClure was sitting in his car a gas station and was arguing with the suspects. During the argument, Lindsay allegedly handed Dockery a handgun, which he fired at McClure several times.

The suspects had an infant in the car at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Dockery faces attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence charges.

Lindsay is charged with attempted murder and unlawful Conduct Toward a child.

The victim is receiving treatment for his injuries at CMC Main.

