West Nile virus found in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- York County officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one person has contracted the West Nile virus.

Officials say they don't know if that person contracted the virus in York County, but they did find a mosquito in the area that has it.

The case was reported in the Oakdale community near Saluda Street.

Starting Wednesday 8 p.m., the county is providing repellents at Oakdale Elementary, Aluda Trail Middle and South Pointe High schools.

If you were bitten by a mosquito in York County in the last five to 15 days, doctors are urging you to get it checked out.

© 2017 WCNC.COM