Roosters Men's Grooming Centers raise funds for the Carolina Brotherhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers gave ten dollars from every service, cut, color, or shave to the Carolina Brotherhood Ride.

Every summer the charity of firefighters and first responders rides bikes to every town that lost a first responder the year before and meets with the first responders’ families.

They also help each family or department financially.

The salon’s owner, Uli Seuster, said he’s been looking for a local charity to support and the Carolina Brotherhood was a perfect fit.

“Who do you call first when you’re stuck in a pickle, it’s the police force, it’s the men and women of the fire department, so this is something we can all identify with,” said Seuster.

Want to help @CarolinaBhood?

Get a haircut at @RoostersMens in Ballantyne & Cornelius and they'll give $10/per to the Brotherhood ride!🚒 pic.twitter.com/YdWR1O7MWh — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 15, 2017

You can donate to the Carolina Brotherhood or buy a T-shirt to support their cause.

© 2017 WCNC.COM