Rowan Co. commissioners vote unanimously to appeal prayer case to Supreme Court

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Rowan County Commissioners voted unanimously to take the prayer case to the Supreme Court Monday night.

In July, a federal appeals court said Rowan County's practice of opening meetings with Christian prayers and inviting audience members to join was unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberty Union released the following statement in response to the county's decision:

The bottom line is that local government meetings should be welcoming to all community members, regardless of their religious beliefs. The issues, in this case, have already been thoroughly reviewed by two federal courts, which agreed that Rowan County's former practice was unconstitutional. We believe those rulings should be the final word in this case, but no matter what, we will continue defending the rights of our clients and all Rowan County residents to be free from religious coercion by government officials.

