Salisbury fire under investigation

Fire truck.

SALISBURY, N.C. – Emergency crews in Salisbury responded to a structure fire near downtown Wednesday morning.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at S&B Associates on Little Street around 4:30 a.m.

Business name: S & B Associates. Under control, no injuries and investigation by Loss Prevention Division will begin after overhaul. pic.twitter.com/9mF1hpGqo5 — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) February 15, 2017

Officials say it took a team of firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

