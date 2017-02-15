Salisbury fire under investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. – Emergency crews in Salisbury responded to a structure fire near downtown Wednesday morning.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at S&B Associates on Little Street around 4:30 a.m.
Business name: S & B Associates. Under control, no injuries and investigation by Loss Prevention Division will begin after overhaul. pic.twitter.com/9mF1hpGqo5— FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) February 15, 2017
Officials say it took a team of firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. No one was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs