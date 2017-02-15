WCNC
Salisbury fire under investigation

Emergency crews in Salisbury responded to a fire at a local business early Wednesday morning.

SALISBURY, N.C. – Emergency crews in Salisbury responded to a structure fire near downtown Wednesday morning.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at S&B Associates on Little Street around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say it took a team of firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

