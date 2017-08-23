WCNC
August 23, 2017

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police say two men are wanted in connection with a burglary that took place Sunday.

According to police, a residence in the 800 block of Park Avenue in Salisbury was broken into and several items were stolen.

James Wright, 28, and 36-year-old Rodriguez Mashore are both wanted for felony breaking and entering and violating probation, police say.

Anyone with information on Wright and Mashore is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

