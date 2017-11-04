Salisbury Police conduct homicide investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. -- One person was killed in a shooting that took place Friday evening, according to Salisbury Police.

Officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. at a Taco Bell, located at 510 east Innes Street. According to police, a shooting took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say several cars in the Taco Bell parking lot and a KFC building were also damaged.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

