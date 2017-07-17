SC Among Most Dangerous States for Motorcycle Deaths

File (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE, AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is one of the country's most dangerous states for motorcyclists, but bikers put the blame on a range of problems from bad roads, inattentive motorists and inexperienced riders.

The Post and Courier reports the 135 motorcyclists who died on South Carolina roads last year were the most this century.

Statistics show South Carolina's average fatality rate in the five years ending in 2015 was second among Southeast states only to Mississippi, which has the least number of registered motorcycles in the region.

But motorcyclists disagree on requiring helmets, which motorcyclists are required to wear only if they're 20 and younger. Nearly three-quarters of motorcyclists who died on South Carolina roads in the past decade were not wearing a helmet.

