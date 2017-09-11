SC authorities confirm first Irma related death

Photo by Evan West, NBC Charlotte.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are reporting the first death in South Carolina related to Tropical Storm Irma.



Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said 57-year-old Charles Saxon was cleaning limbs and debris outside his home in Calhoun Falls around 3 p.m. Monday when a limb fell on him.



Ashley said in a news release that Saxon died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.



The National Weather Service says winds in the area were gusting to around 40 mph (65 kph) at the time Saxon was killed. Calhoun Falls is located 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Greenville, South Carolina.

