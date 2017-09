(Photo: Laura Griffin)

Belton, SC (WLTX) - Gator hunting season in South Carolina is in full swing, and this just may be the biggest catch so far.

It belongs to Laura Griffin of Belton.

This was the first time this 37-year old mother of 3 went gator hunting. The monster catch ended up being 12 feet 7 inches long.

Gator hunting season started last weekend and ends on October 14th.

