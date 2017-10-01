SC National Guard Going to Puerto Rico to Help Recovery

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Soldiers in the South Carolina National Guard are traveling to Puerto Rico to aid in the recovery effort following Hurricane Maria.
SC National Guard tweeted several videos and pictures of soldiers preparing and getting on an aircraft for a mission to Puerto Rico.
They also showed a picture of National Guard engineers at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Hopkins, getting instructions before heading to Puerto Rico.
