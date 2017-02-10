1 dead, 7 injured in Catawba school bus crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency first responders are on the scene of a serious school bus accident in Catawba County.

Around 3, crews were dispatched to Bethany Church Road near Highway 10 in Catawba.

Officials say one person is dead and seven others are injured.

Catawba County Schools says there were three students, one monitor and the bus driver on board at the time of the crash. Each are being evaluated by paramedics, but school officials say none of them appear to have sustained serious injuries.

No further details were immediately made available.

