10-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Union County

Photo submitted by Union County Sheriff's Office.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say they located a 10-year-old girl after she was reported missing.

Deputies say Rachel, was last seen in the 8300 block of Loma Lina Lane near Waxhaw. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and multi-colored leggings.

Rachel left the residence on foot around 3 p.m., deputies say. Anyone with information on Rachel's whereabouts are asked to call 911.

© 2017 WCNC.COM