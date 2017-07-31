WCNC
10-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Union County

WCNC 5:04 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say they located a 10-year-old girl after she was reported missing.

Deputies say Rachel, was last seen in the 8300 block of Loma Lina Lane near Waxhaw. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and multi-colored leggings.

Rachel left the residence on foot around 3 p.m., deputies say. Anyone with information on Rachel's whereabouts are asked to call 911.

