Security camera leads to arrest in home break-in

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

DENVER, N.C. -- A suspect is in custody after security footage from a home break-in lead Lincoln County Sheriff to make an arrest on Saturday.

Shane Vincent Amoroso, 44, of Denver, NC. was arrested in connection to a break in on July 26.

According to police, the suspect removed screws from a piece of wood on the door, entered the home and took $40 and numerous food items.

A trail camera, that had been placed outside the home due to past break-ins, recorded the incident.

Using the video from the trail camera police were able to identify Amoroso as the suspect.

Amoroso is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count each of larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

