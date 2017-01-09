Security protocol increased for airport staff

File photo (Photo: AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Passengers have to pass through TSA security checkpoints before heading to the gate area. But there is a group of employees with top security clearance who don’t have to go through daily security checkpoints at all.

Baggage handlers, ramp workers and other airline employees can access the ‘sterile’ area of the airport with a simple tap of their airport ID badge.

Right now they’re able to bring their backpacks, purses and other bags with them, but soon that will change.

NBC Charlotte found out about a new security measure that’s about to start that will impact nearly 9,000 employees.

The airport issued a statement and says, "Over the next few months, Charlotte Douglas International Airport will implement a policy requiring all employees accessing the sterile and secure areas of the Airport (airfield and areas beyond the security checkpoints) to carry their personal belongings in a clear bag.”

Passengers like Pam Kelley think it’s a good idea, a way to increase visibility.

“Things can be hidden otherwise, and if someone is working there they can carry something and just as easy as someone else can, so I think the clear bags, they can see what's going on and what people are trying to carry into the airport,” said Kelley.

Sources echo the same idea, saying being able to see what people have with them will help prevent a breach of security.

The new clear bag policy is believed to be rolled out sometime in February.

