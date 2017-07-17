Serial robbers on the run after 7 in 7 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are searching for a group of serial armed robbers responsible for seven holdups in seven hours.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says there are four suspects in all. The criminal's crime spree terrorized several Charlotte neighborhoods.

Efrain Salgado-Valencia was cleaning his car Sunday morning when he was approached by two armed assailants.

"Momento...momento...momento!!!" Valencia shouted.

He doesn't speak English, but he doesn't have to in order to show you those terrifying moments.

Valencia said he had a knife aimed at his chest and a pistol pointed at his face.

"Pretty scary," said Pedro Avarca, who lives next door to Valencia. "It's hard for people to go outside any time of the day because you don't know what to expect."

The first armed robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Hours later, police responded to another apartment complex for a similar crime.

"Reference to three males that robbed him and armed with guns," said the CMPD dispatcher.

In all CMPD responded to seven stick-ups in seven hours. Each took place before noon.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation you are asked to call police immediately.

