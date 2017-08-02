Series of armed robberies, kidnappings worry neighbors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A vicious armed-robbery, assault and kidnapping are raising questions about a possible crime trend.

For the second time within a week, suspects used a similar modus operandi to target a victim.

In the latest case, a 49-year-old man was robbed of several items, including his vehicle Monday night. The police report shows the victim was kidnapped for about an hour before he was able to escape.

It happened in the 3500 block of Beatties Ford Road, where two churches are located at the corner. Church volunteer Elmorris James said people are welcome at the church, but the crime is not.

“It’s escalating, it’s not getting any better, and something has to be done about it,” said James.

“These things are happening all over Charlotte at this point,” said a woman who works in the area.

Unfortunately, a similar case happened just within the past week. A 17-year-old male victim kidnapped and robbed at the Transit Center in Uptown.

“Maybe we’re looking at a trend,” says the woman.

“I’m sorry it happened, it’s happening way too much,” says James.

At this point, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not say if any of these cases are related. James is looking at the bigger picture of crime as a whole.

“Maybe if people can have a little better life, the crime will go down,” he says.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say they’re actively investigating the case.

