Several DUI arrests New Year's night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach
-
Honor Guard kept out of game for guns
-
Drinking and driving concerns after fatal crash
-
2 employees attacked outside Harris Teeter
-
4 teens behind bars after crime spree
-
Multi-agency manhunt after armed robbery
-
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of powers
-
Manhunt continues in S Charlotte murder
-
Highway patrol watching out for drunk drivers
More Stories
-
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast CharlotteJan. 2, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
-
North Carolina has new governor, Roy Cooper sworn inJan. 1, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Former Panther Steve Smith emotional after final gameJan. 1, 2017, 4:39 p.m.