Several reported power outages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heavy winds overnight have caused several power outages in the Charlotte area. Overnight, winds reached speeds between 30-40 mph in eastern parts of Charlotte.

There are currently 840 reported power outages in York County, 402 in Rowan County, 375 reported in Lincoln County, 169 in Cabarrus County, and 14 reported in Lancaster County. Overnight there were 27 reports of outages in Mecklenburg County, currently, only 17 power outage in the county is still reported.

There have been several fallen tree's reported due to the heavy winds as well.

Charlotte has been issued an area flood warning in Mecklenburg County until 8:15 a.m. Monday morning and until 9:45 a.m. in Cabarrus County.

