Severe weather headed towards Charlotte-metro area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- April showers means May flowers, right? It certainly seems that way.

After a lengthy number of rainy days, the Carolina blue skies returned to Charlotte Wednesday. But NBC Charlotte's First Warn Forecast team is encouraging Charlotteans to enjoy the sunny skies while they last.

A line of heavy showers and severe weather crossing over Tennessee, Alabama, northwest Georgia and stretching down to Louisiana is tracking towards the Charlotte-metro area.

Meteorologist Larry Sprinkle says storms and showers are possible to head in as early as late Thursday afternoon and affect your commute. Charlotteans can expect thunderstorms and rain to hit our area before midnight.

"Around 1 o'clock this afternoon, heavier rainfall from Hickory to Morganton and up towards the Carolina mountains," Sprinkle forecasts. "Between about five and seven we'll see the heavier storms track across the Charlotte-metro area."

Sprinkle says not to worry about weather threats, there's only a minimal chance of flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms may also be in the forecast this weekend, with a 20% chance after 2 p.m. Saturday, 30% chance of precipitation Sunday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and a high chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, between noon and 4 p.m.

