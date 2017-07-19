Sexual assault, attempted kidnapping reported in south Charlotte

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says there was a report of sexual assault and kidnapping taking place in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in the 2600 block of Briarcliff Place. According to CMPD, a suspect inappropriately touched a female victim and attempted to restrain the victim against her will.

So far no arrests have been made.

