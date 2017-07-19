Teen sexually assaulted in Myers Park, suspect on the run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police on the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager in Myers Park.

A witness tells NBC Charlotte the victim is just 17-years-old. He says she was on her way home from the Myers Park Country Club when the crime was committed.

"They were a couple houses down and I just kept an eye on them," said the witness that called 911. "He started grinding on her just gyrating on her in a very sexual way."

As a result, families living in Myers Park are shaken up as police are on the hunt for a person they say sexually assaulted a woman and attempted to kidnap her.

"We immediately decide to call 911," said the witness. "As you look down a little bit further you see him pulling on her in more of a struggle."

This incident comes on the heels of two attempted abductions earlier this month where a driver pointed a gun at a runner then demanded that she get in the car. An hour later on the same day, the same suspect approached another jogger.

Now the man who witnessed Wednesday's sex assault and near kidnapping is saying he's got to be extra careful with his own family.

"All these incidents around Charlotte put you on alert," said the witness. "It's just really unsettling."

