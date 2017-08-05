Sheriff's Department announces death of SC K-9 deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department say one of their K-9 deputies died Saturday.

According to a release from the department, K-9 Deputy Tosca was taken off of a ventilator at a local veterinarian hospital after suffering from an undetermined illness. Friday he was found by his handler, Deputy Emily Lemmond, having what appeared to be seizure. He was immediately taken to the vet for medical treatment, but could not be saved.

We've been dealing with a lot these past few weeks @RCSD 😔Today, we've lost K9 Tosca after Tosca suffered a seizure yesterday. Prayers🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NAuHbKxWbP — Brittany Jackamonis (@BJackamonis) August 5, 2017

The two-year-old Belgian Malinois was a full service patrol dog and completed extensive training in drug detection, area tracking and suspect apprehension. The department asks for the community's thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A necropsy is set to be scheduled to determine Tosca's cause of death.

