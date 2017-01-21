Sheriff: Pumps compromised at Union County gas station

Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- Union County Sherriff's Office is warning the public about a potential fraud involving multiple gas station pumps at a local 7-Eleven location.

Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's Office say the employees from a 7-Eleven station located at 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail discovered at least two gas pumps being potentially compromised. The employee of the gas station discovered compromised integrity seals on the pump and also located unusual data ribbon cables attached to the pump's data board, according to Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they are not aware of any credit or debit cards that may have been intercepted, but they do encourage those who purchased at this 7-Eleven location to check their credit card or bank card activity.

