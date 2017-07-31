Shooting incident leads to overturned car in north Charlotte

Photo via DOT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after shots were fired and a car overturned in uptown Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the corner of North Graham Street and Starita Road. According to the caller, a vehicle shot at another vehicle that was driving. One of the vehicles involved overturned.

CMPD said they cannot confirm if anyone was shot or the status on the injuries.

Police are now searching for the subjects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.

