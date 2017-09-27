WCNC
Shots fired at Gardner-Webb University campus, prompted lockdown

WCNC 8:10 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. -- Police are responding to a call of shots fired at the Gardner-Webb University campus Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses tell NBC Charlotte there was a large police presence on campus and students were told to shelter in place. According to Gardner-Webb University, the campus is now secured. 

No one was injured, officials say. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports multiple suspects are in custody but authorities are looking for one more suspect.

