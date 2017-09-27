Photo courtesy of Mallory Turner.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. -- Police are responding to a call of shots fired at the Gardner-Webb University campus Wednesday night.

Just got to @gardnerwebb & this is what we see. There was a shooting earlier on campus. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/kgt7TirRGA — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) September 27, 2017

Eyewitnesses tell NBC Charlotte there was a large police presence on campus and students were told to shelter in place. According to Gardner-Webb University, the campus is now secured.

Here's an alert from @gardnerwebb about campus shooting. Students told to stay in their rooms. Almost there. 20 minutes out w/ @Photog_from_SC @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1bIHyhd0Xf — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) September 27, 2017

No one was injured, officials say. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports multiple suspects are in custody but authorities are looking for one more suspect.

