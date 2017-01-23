Sierra Nevada Brewery recalls bottled beer due to hazard

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA's and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.



In a statement Sunday, it said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.



The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017. The affected brands were sold in South Carolina.

The beer affected by the recall includes brands listed below with a packaging date that falls within the range and a brewery code of “M” (Mills River) and not “C” (Chico), which is all information that can be found printed on the packaging and on the bottle.

Pale Ale — 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases), packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 8, 2017

Torpedo Extra IPA — 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases), packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Tropical Torpedo — 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs, packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale — 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases), packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Beer Camp Golden IPA — 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases), packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Otra Vez — 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs, packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Nooner — 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs, packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

Hop Hunter — 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases), packaged Dec. 5, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company's Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw "that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle," the statement said.

