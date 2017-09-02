Silver Alert issued for Concord woman

Rose McClammy, photo submitted by Concord Police.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 52-year-old woman.

Rose McClammy was last seen by a family member Tuesday night, according to police. McClammy is listed at 5-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and cream colored sweater.

McClammy has a tan Chevy Malibu, which officials believe she is in possession of. Police say they are unsure of McClammy's direction of travel.

Anyone with information on McClammy is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

© 2017 WCNC.COM