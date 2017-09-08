Silver Alert issued for elderly Charlotte man

Via The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Joseph Lane Rand, 90, was last seen at 3500 Windsor Drive in Charlotte, NC. He was last seen driving a 2008 Saturn Aroura XE, with North Carolina license plates WRA1854.

Rand is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is a white man, stands 6"0 tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has short gray hair.

Rand is thought to have a black and white terrier dog named "Buddy" with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte Police Department at 704-336-2340.

